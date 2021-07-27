YS Sharmila holds protest in Nalgonda demanding jobs for unemployed youth

YSR Telangana Party Chief YS Sharmila on Tuesday held hunger strike at Pullemla village of Chandur mandal in Nalgonda district demanding jobs for unemployed youth in the state.



Earlier in the day, she visited the family of Srikanth who took his life after being depressed over no job notifications from government and consoled them. Later, she offered garland to the YS Rajasekhar Reddy's statue where the protest has been launched.



YS Sharmila has already staged hunger strikes in several districts against the prevailing unemployment in the state. It is already known that Sharmila said Tuesday should be regarded as unemployment day and she will be holding a hunger strike on every Tuesday.