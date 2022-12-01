YS Sharmila to resume Padayatra from Narsampet today with High Court conditions

YSR Telangana Party President Sharmila will start the Praja Prasthana Padayatra again today. Sharmila has taken all precautions to continue yatra under the conditions of the High Court.

Earlier, the padayatra was hampered amid tensions following TRS activists blocking the Yatra and burnt Sharmila's bus. In this sequence, Sharmila's attempt to protest in front of Pragati Bhavan in the damaged car has led to severe concerns in Hyderabad.

Sharmila's padayatra, which was cancelled by Narsampet police amid tensions got permission from the High Court. The High Court ordered that the padayatra should be undertaken without provoking anyone or causing enmity.

The Padayatra will resume from the same place where it was stopped. Sharmila will continue her Praja Prastanam Padayatra starting from Narsampet to Mahbubabad on Thursday.