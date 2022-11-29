YS Vijayamma house arrested at Lotus Pond while heading to meet YS Sharimala

The tensions gripped in Hyderabad on Tuesday with the arrest of YSRTP president YS Sharmila. Against this backdrop, the police stopped YS Vijayamma who went to SR Nagar police station to see her daughter where Sharimala was. The police stopped Vijayamma from coming to the police station at home and house arrested. On the other hand, a case has been registered against Sharmila in Panjagutta police station.

YS Sharimila was taken into custody following her sige of Pragati Bhavan in protest against attack on her. However, Sharimila's car was lifted by the police along with Sharmila and taken to the police station.

Activists reached SR Nagar police station and protested in demand to release of Sharimila. The police also arrested them mad set up barricades and prevented entry. Sharmila was angry that she was forcibly arrested by the police while fighting for the people.