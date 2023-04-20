YS Viveka murder: Telangana High Court says Supreme Court guidelines should be followed

Is is known that YS Bhaskar Reddy and Uday Kumar Reddy, who were arrested in Viveka's murder case, approached the Telangana High Court raising objection against the manner in which CBI investigation is going on in this case. They objected to the non-compliance of CBI Supreme Guidelines in custody.



The Telangana High Court, which took up the investigation, said that the guidelines of the Supreme Court must be followed while questioning the accused in the case.



The High Court has ordered video and audio recording should be conducted during the trial. The High Court said that medical tests should be conducted in view of Bhaskar Reddy's illness.

