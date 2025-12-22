YSR fans celebrate Jagan’s birthday

Palvancha (Kothagudem): Fans of YS Rajasekhar Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrated the latter’s birthday with various programmes in Palvancha on Sunday.

The celebrations began at the local bus stand, where supporters offered floral tributes to the statue of Rajasekhar Reddy. As part of service activities, fruits and bread were distributed to patients at the local government hospital.

Later, the supporters took out a two-wheeler rally to Pandurangapuram, where they cut a cake and organised an annadanam.

Several YSRCP supporters and local leaders including former president of Reddy Association Palvancha, N Suresh Reddy, participated.