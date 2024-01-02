YSRTP General Secretary Thudi Devender Reddy clarifies on Sharmila joining Congress

Hyderabad: The news that YSRTP president YS Sharmila is going to join the Congress party has got complete clarity. Sharmila met key party leaders at Lotus Pond office on Tuesday. The merger of the party was discussed in the Congress.

On this occasion, YSRTP General Secretary Thudi Devender Reddy told the media that Sharmila will join the Congress on Thursday. He said that there is a possibility for her to get a key position in AICC. He said that the leaders of the party will also get posts.

On the other hand, there is a big campaign going on that AP Congress will be handed over to Sharmila. In this background many leaders are looking towards Congress. It is known that Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy (RK) has already announced that he will join Sharmila.