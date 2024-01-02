  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

YSRTP General Secretary Thudi Devender Reddy clarifies on Sharmila joining Congress

YSRTP General Secretary Thudi Devender Reddy
x

YSRTP General Secretary Thudi Devender Reddy

Highlights

Says that Sharmila will join the Congress on Thursday

Hyderabad: The news that YSRTP president YS Sharmila is going to join the Congress party has got complete clarity. Sharmila met key party leaders at Lotus Pond office on Tuesday. The merger of the party was discussed in the Congress.

On this occasion, YSRTP General Secretary Thudi Devender Reddy told the media that Sharmila will join the Congress on Thursday. He said that there is a possibility for her to get a key position in AICC. He said that the leaders of the party will also get posts.

On the other hand, there is a big campaign going on that AP Congress will be handed over to Sharmila. In this background many leaders are looking towards Congress. It is known that Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy (RK) has already announced that he will join Sharmila.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X