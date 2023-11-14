YSRTP leaders jump onto BRS bandwagon

Hyderabad: Key leaders from YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) led by senior leader Gattu Ramchander Rao and all the district coordinators joined the BRS in the presence of Minister T Harish Rao on Monday. The YSRTP leaders from the State decided to merge their party with BRS.

Harish Rao welcomed the leaders and activists who came to merge YSRTP into the BRS party. Rao said that when Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao started the TRS party in Telangana, there were many scornful talks about whether the people of Telangana would be able to form a party or run the party.

The leaders of Andhra mocked the Telangana leaders, stating that having a political party was not like having a pan shop. KCR is the only great leader who sustained many pressures for 14 years and went to the brink of death to achieve the State, said Harish Rao.

Harish Rao recalled that Kiran Kumar Reddy had predicted that Telangana would be under darkness if it is formed as a separate State. “KCR set an example to all those like Kiran Kumar Reddy by achieving a separate State. He is a great leader who inspired the country to follow the Telangana schemes,” said Rao.

The BRS leader also said that YSRTP chief Sharmila was the leader who abused a father figure like KCR for politics but now left the party to the winds for the sake of politics. People have understood the Karnataka model that the Congress party was saying it would implement in Telangana and the farmers have hit the roads in Karnataka. The Congress is facing the ire of the farmers by giving just three hours of power, he said, adding that the Congress leaders have realised that the Karnataka model will not work here.