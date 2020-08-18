ZEE donates ambulances, PPE kits to Telangana government

Hyderabad: ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE), in line with its national level CSR drive against Covid-19, officially handed over 20 ambulances and 4000 PPE kits to the state of Telangana in the presence of KT Rama Rao, Minister of Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries, and IT & Commerce, further strengthening its fight against Covid-19.

Over and above the support towards healthcare relief, the company is providing 1,50,000 daily meals to migrants and daily wage earners across the state, leveraging its partnership with Akshaya Patra Foundation. The company has utilized the sanctioned CSR budget (for the fight against Covid-19) to provide the essentials to the state of Telangana.

Punit Goenka, MD, ZEE, said, "We sincerely hope that the donated healthcare requirements will further enable the state to address the challenges faced due to the ongoing pandemic and strengthen its overall healthcare ecosystem." KTR said, "The Government of Telangana has strengthened the health infrastructure on a wide scale during this pandemic and is working to ensure health and safety of all citizens in the state. We would like to thank Mr. Punit Goenka and ZEE for their support in this time of need towards Covid-19 response and relief."