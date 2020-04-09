Harish Rao inaugurates paddy procurement centres at Chinnakodur

Chinnakodur: Finance Minister T Harish Rao along with Zilla Parishad Chairman V Roja Radha Krishna Sharma inaugurated paddy procurement centers at Chinnakodur, Mailaram, Ibrahimnagar and Gonepalli villages on Wednesday. He said there are five crore gunny bags in the state against the requirement of 14 crore bags. "The remaining bags will be imported from Maharashtra soon. Farmers having stock of the bags from the previous year can use them. There's a chance of untimely rains. Farmers should keep tarpaulins ready," he added.



Later, Harish Rao lauded Self Help Groups for taking preventive steps in fighting COVID 19. The women groups handed the minister a cheque for Rs 10,000 toward CM Relief Fund