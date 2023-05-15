New Delhi: Political scene in 'Kar'natakam' seems to be heading for a solution and in all probability, the party senior leader and former Chief Minister Siddiramaiah's name is likely to be announced by the party high command.

KPCC president D K Shiv Kumar who was to go to Delhi has cancelled his visit apparently after the party high command spoke to him. Earlier in the afternoon he claimed that all 135 Congress MLAs were his MLAs but later in the evening he again addressed the media and said that they were all Congress MLAs and that he would abide by the directions of the party High Command. He said he had successfully fulfilled the task that was assigned to him . With this, the indication is that Siddiramaiah would be the new CM of Karnataka.