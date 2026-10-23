BJP's days are numbered, SP certain to win 2027 UP elections: Abu Azmi

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra President and MLA Abu Asim Azmi on Friday said the BJP's days were numbered, claiming that people across the country were fed up with it and expressing confidence that his party would win the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Speaking to reporters, Azmi said his party was preparing its electoral strategy and hoped the BJP would have to relinquish power.

"Their days are numbered. The entire country is fed up with them. Only a few days remain, so let them say whatever they want. The Samajwadi Party is certain to win the 2027 elections. We are preparing our strategy, and we hope they will have to step down and leave their positions," he said.

Criticising the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Azmi alleged that the state was facing serious law and order problems and that people from different sections of society were struggling.

"What can they even say? Look at the condition they have brought Uttar Pradesh to. The law and order situation here is terrible. Can't they see what is happening? Everyone is worried. They (the BJP) have created an atmosphere of lawlessness, and there is no rule of law left. Farmers are distressed, young people are struggling, schools are shutting down, and people are being made to suffer," he said.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav also expressed confidence in his party's performance in the biennial Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections, citing favourable voter responses in several constituencies.

After casting his vote in Etawah, Yadav said the response was in favour of the SP in Etawah, Firozabad, Agra, and Aligarh. He expressed confidence that both party candidates would emerge victorious, naming Akash Agarwal as the candidate for the Teachers' constituency and expressing optimism about the party's prospects in the Graduates' constituency as well.

Meanwhile, polling was underway for 11 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

A total of 152 candidates are contesting six seats in the Teachers' constituencies and five in the Graduates' constituencies. Authorities have established 2,697 polling stations for approximately 14.28 lakh eligible voters. Polling will continue until 4 p.m., while counting is scheduled for October 27.

Elections are not being held in Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat and Unnao, where the terms of the respective MLCs extend until 2029.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are expected to be held in February-March 2027 to elect all 403 members of the state Legislative Assembly.



