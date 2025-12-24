CM Yogi Highlights Power, Jobs and Startup Growth During UP Assembly Budget Debate

Chief Minister in the Assembly - Part 7

Lucknow, December 24.

During the discussion on the supplementary budget in the Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi highlighted the significant transformation in the state's energy, security, employment, and welfare schemes. He said, after 2017, Uttar Pradesh has not only strengthened its infrastructure and law and order but has also established itself as one of the leading states in the country in the fields of investment, start-ups, and social security.

The Chief Minister quoted, "The leader of the Opposition did not discuss the issue of energy, and perhaps that is a good thing. They are now receiving electricity, so they did not feel the need to speak on this subject, because the electricity was not regularly available in villages before. Today, if electricity is reaching the villages, it's natural that people are now satisfied".

He said, sometimes sitting next to Shivpal ji has a slight influence, but generally, you speak the truth, and the truth is before 2017, the total power generation in Uttar Pradesh was only 7,159 megawatts. Today, Uttar Pradesh alone is generating 11,595 megawatts of electricity. The new projects that are about to start generating electricity include Ghatampur, Khurja, Anpara-E, Obra-D, and Meja.

He said, these projects will provide an additional 6,541 megawatts of electricity to the state very soon. This means in the near future, Uttar Pradesh alone will produce 18,136 megawatts of electricity.

CM Yogi also added, under the 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijlee Yojana' , Uttar Pradesh has achieved a solar capacity of 1 gigawatt, and in this respect, the state is among the leading states in the country. Installing solar panels on rooftops is reducing electricity costs to half of the total amount. If consumers take proper care, this scheme will prove beneficial for a long time. The government is continuously moving forward in this direction.

The Chief Minister said, the result of improved security is that there has been a historic increase in the participation of women in the workforce in the state. Before 2017, the participation of working women was only 13 percent, which has now increased to 35 to 36 percent. Due to better security arrangements, women are now working in night shifts without any hesitation, and there are no security concerns anywhere.

CM also quoted, "the government has implemented the 'Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Yojana' for the youth. I am pleased that so far, more than 1,10,000 young people have been provided with guarantee-free and interest-free loans under this scheme. Today, a strong start-up ecosystem has been established in Uttar Pradesh. The state has over 18,000 start-ups, 76 incubators, 7 Centres of Excellence, and 8 unicorns. Uttar Pradesh has also made remarkable progress in the field of employment. According to recent data by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the unemployment rate in the state was approximately 19 percent before 2017, which has now decreased to 2.21 percent".

The Chief Minister provided information about welfare schemes, reminding everyone of the situation regarding pensions for persons with disabilities, destitute women, and the elderly. Previously, the pension was ₹300, and even that was incomplete, at some places, it was ₹750, but even that wasn't received on time.

CM said, the government is now providing an annual pension of ₹12,000 directly to the bank accounts of 1.06 crore families through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer). In the case of scholarships, there were scams during the Samajwadi Party's tenure. Even the scholarships for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students were withheld. Today, the government has established a clear system that scholarships should be disbursed to students before Diwali, and in the remaining cases, before Republic Day. The government is working on this with priority.