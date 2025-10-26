CM Yogi reviews preparations for the Garhmukteshwar and Tigri Mela

The fair will be organized as a mini Kumbh, with strong security and convenience measures

Around 40–45 lakh devotees expected; CM directs timely and efficient arrangements

NDRF–SDRF teams, CCTV monitoring, and rescue boats to ensure safety

Complete ban on single-use plastics; special focus on Ganga bank cleanliness and waste management

Government to revive Garhmukteshwar’s religious traditions with large-scale preparations for devotees

Fair to celebrate faith and culture through folk art performances

Rasleela, Krishnalila, and folk music to echo across Garhmukteshwar, as per CM’s directions

CM Yogi prioritizes crowd management and devotees’ safety above all

CM directs Animal Husbandry Department to ensure ample fodder and supplies for cattle at the cattle fair

CM Yogi performed Ganga Puja and inspected Sadar Bazaar

The fair will be held from October 30 to November 5

Lucknow/Garhmukteshwar, October 26th

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reviewed the preparations for the annual Kartik Purnima fair in Garhmukteshwar (Hapur district) and the Tigri fair in Amroha. After conducting an aerial survey of the fair sites, he held a review meeting and issued necessary directives to all concerned departments.

The Chief Minister noted that nearly 40 to 45 lakh devotees gather on the banks of the Ganga during Kartik Purnima to take the holy dip and offer lamps. He emphasized that all arrangements must be timely, well-coordinated, and focused on ensuring a seamless experience for devotees.

CM Yogi instructed officials to accord top priority to traffic management, security, sanitation, health facilities, drinking water, and lighting arrangements. This year, the fair scheduled from October 30 to November 5 is being organized as a “mini Kumbh.”

Emphasizing that devotees’ safety is paramount, the Chief Minister directed the deployment of NDRF and SDRF teams, installation of CCTV and drone surveillance, rescue boats, and helpline centers at all Ganga ghats. He also underscored the need to integrate the fair with messages of cleanliness and environmental protection, calling for a complete ban on single-use plastic. The Irrigation Department has been tasked with ensuring the installation of checkerboard plates, testing of pontoon bridges, and the timely completion of dredging work in erosion-prone areas.

CM Yogi directed that NDRF/SDRF and flood units remain on constant alert in deep-water areas, with proper barricading in place. Counselling sessions should be organised to promote discipline among devotees. CCTV feeds, public address systems, and the Integrated Control Center should be continuously monitored. The Chief Minister also stressed maintaining cleanliness and ensuring vehicle safety at parking zones.

He instructed that all temporary toilets be equipped with zero-liquid-discharge systems to prevent leaks. Adequate crowd management, clean changing rooms, proper waste and bottle collection systems, and uninterrupted power supply must be ensured. The Electricity Department has been directed to maintain electrical safety across all sites.

The Chief Minister further directed that the fairgrounds be aesthetically decorated and hoardings be installed to publicize the government’s welfare schemes. Fire safety measures, temporary hospitals, anti-snake venom, and anti-rabies vaccines must be arranged. He called for enhanced police and NDRF patrolling during the bathing period and effective implementation of traffic diversion plans within a 20–25 km radius to prevent congestion.

CM Yogi instructed officials not to levy any additional fees on pilgrims and to ensure adequate arrangements for animal fodder, food, and drinking water. He also directed that volunteers on duty be provided with proper meals and facilities. All departments, he said, should work in close coordination so that this historic Garhmukteshwar fair becomes not only a center of faith but also a model of order, cleanliness, and discipline.

The Chief Minister said that the Garhmukteshwar fair is a living symbol of Uttar Pradesh’s deep-rooted faith, spirituality, and cultural heritage. The state government aims to organise it with devotion, discipline, and cleanliness, so that every devotee returns in peace and with divine blessings.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed Ganga Puja at the fair site and inspected the Sadar Bazaar set up in the Garh Mela area. He also visited the ‘Modha’ store under construction in Garhmukteshwar and appreciated the craftsmanship and quality of the traditional Modha.

Garhmukteshwar holds profound religious and mythological significance. According to legend, after the Mahabharata war, Yudhishthira, Arjuna, and Lord Krishna bathed in the Ganga here to pray for the peace of their ancestors’ souls. It is also believed that Lord Parashurama established the sacred Mukteshwar Mahadev at this very place.

The Skanda Purana and the Mahabharata both describe Garhmukteshwar as a revered pilgrimage site, where bathing in the Ganga and offering prayers to one’s ancestors is said to grant salvation. The annual Kartik Purnima fair is not only a celebration of deep religious faith but also a vibrant reflection of cultural heritage and folk traditions. Every year, millions of devotees gather at Brijghat and Mukteshwar Ghat to take the holy dip, light lamps, and perform rituals in honor of their ancestors.