Cm Yogi’s New Excise Policy Drives Record Revenue, Investment, And Jobs In Uttar Pradesh

CM Yogi govt’s new Excise policy accelerates investment, employment and revenue growth

With digital control, zero tolerance and record earnings, the UP model emerges as no. 1 in the country

Major state-wide action against illegal liquor and liquor mafia to ensure public safety

Lucknow, December 29.

The Yogi Adityanath government has brought about revolutionary changes in the Excise Department through its decisive policy measures this year. This year will be remembered as a milestone for structural reforms in the excise sector.

The new Excise Policy has transformed the entire functioning of the department into a technology driven and transparent system. At the same time, the Excise Department has set new benchmarks in revenue generation, while making significant progress in investment promotion and employment generation.

The new Excise Policy of the Yogi Adityanath government has played a key role in positively transforming the image of the department and strengthening public trust. This year, the allotment of liquor shops was carried out through an e lottery system, making the license allocation process completely impartial, transparent and online.

Various wholesale and bond licenses related to liquor shops, approval of labels affixed on liquor bottles, determination of maximum retail price of liquor and permits for alcohol export have all been brought under an online system, ensuring ease, transparency and accountability in every process.

Under the new policy, strict monitoring has been ensured at every stage from production to transportation and sale. The entire process of molasses production, lifting and distribution has been digitized.

CCTV cameras have been installed in distilleries and other production units to ensure continuous surveillance. Digital locks have been fitted in liquor and spirit tankers, and transportation has been permitted only through GPS enabled vehicles. Distilleries have been equipped with digital alcoholometers, mass flow meters, radar based level sensors and bottling counters, strengthening end to end monitoring and eliminating possibilities of pilferage and illegal diversion.

Taking a firm stand against illegal liquor and associated criminal activities, the Yogi Adityanath government has carried out strong and effective enforcement actions across the state this year.

A total of 79,990 cases related to the manufacture and smuggling of illicit liquor were registered state-wide. During this period, 20.86 lakh litres of illegal liquor and narcotic substances were seized.

A total of 15,085 individuals involved in illegal activities were arrested, out of which 2,755 were sent to jail. For reporting any information related to illegal liquor, a Control and Command Centre has been made operational in Lucknow with a toll free number 14405 and a WhatsApp number 9454466019.

In addition, the UP Excise Citizen App has been developed to enable citizens to verify the authenticity of liquor, further strengthening public participation in enforcement.

The impact of the Yogi Adityanath government’s new Excise Policy is clearly visible in the revenue figures. In the financial year 2025 26, up to the month of November, the state has received a total excise revenue of Rs 35,144.11 crore. This is 15.59 percent higher compared to Rs 30,402.34 crore received during the corresponding period of the previous financial year 2024 25.

During this period alone, the government earned an additional revenue of Rs 4,741.77 crore. These figures clearly demonstrate that the excise policy of the Yogi government has significantly strengthened revenue collection and financial stability.

Ethanol production in Uttar Pradesh has achieved a new milestone this year, with total production reaching 182 crore litres, the highest ever recorded in the state.

Structural reforms, technological adaptability and the focus on ease of doing business under the Yogi Adityanath government have led to substantial growth in liquor, beer, wine and alcohol based industries. The sale of 105.25 crore litres of ethanol within the state and 40.96 crore litres outside the state has established Uttar Pradesh as a reliable hub for ethanol supply.

Under Invest UP, 140 memorandums of understanding have been signed so far, involving investment proposals worth Rs 35,378 crore. In addition, 56 ready to launch projects have already been allotted land, with an investment potential of Rs 11,667 crore. At present, 35 projects are operational, with investments exceeding Rs 4,045 crore.

These projects have generated employment for more than 5,000 people, providing new opportunities for youth and contributing significantly to the state’s economic growth.