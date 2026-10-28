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Keerthy Suresh on Bollywood: "I'm Not in a Race!"

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National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh opens up about her Bollywood dreams and career choices! In an interview with PTI, Keerthy revealed that she always wanted to explore Hindi cinema but never felt pressured to compete.

The Hans India
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The Hans India

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Keerthy Suresh Bollywood DebutKeerthy Suresh InterviewKeerthy Suresh Career ChoicesKeerthy Suresh Hindi CinemaNational Award-Winning Actress
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