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Osmania Hospital Junior Doctors Protest in Hyderabad

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Hyderabad: Junior doctors at Osmania General Hospital staged a protest demanding the release of pending funds, adequate medicine supplies and restoration of essential hospital facilities.

The Hans India
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The Hans India

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Osmania General Hospital ProtestHyderabad Junior DoctorsPending Hospital FundsMedicine Supply ShortageTelangana Healthcare Facilities
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