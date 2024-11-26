A huge increase of Rs. 500 stolen notes | 317 percent jump in five years | How do you identify fake notes?

Rs 500 Fake Notes: Government of India issued Rs. It is known that 2 thousand worth of bank notes were withdrawn. This Rs. 500 note is currently the highest value note in circulation. Due to this, the printing of stolen notes also increased at the same time. Currently, fake notes are also increasing in circulation. But fake Rs. Let's know how to identify 500 notes.

Spot Rs 500 rupee note fake: It is known that in the month of November 2016, the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a shock by canceling the big notes. Then Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes were canceled. Rs. 2,000 notes were introduced into circulation. After that, another new design of Rs. 500 note was brought. And last year, Rs. 2000 bank notes were also withdrawn by the Reserve Bank of India. People are still submitting these currency notes to the RBI. With this Rs. 2,000 currency note decreased. Currently, Rs. It can be said that 500 notes are in circulation on a large scale. Fake notes are also increasing in this order. Especially in the last 5 years, the number of fake notes in this currency has increased by 317 percent.

21,865 million in the financial year 2018-19, which was Rs. 500 in fake notes. The data revealed that by the financial year 2022–23, it had reached 91,110 million. But in the financial year 2023-24, it has decreased by 15 percent. Overall, fake notes have increased by 317 percent.

It is said that the circulation of these stolen notes has increased, especially in the financial year 2021-22 (during COVID). While this figure was 39,453 million in 2020-21, it has risen to 79,669 million by the next financial year. It means that it has increased by almost 102 percent in this one year. In 2023-24, compared to 2022-23, Rs. 2 thousand fake notes also increased by 166 percent. Despite the increase in fakes of these big notes, overall, there has been a 30 percent decrease in all currency notes.









Rs. 500 note to know whether it is fake or genuine, some checks are required. Let's find out about this. First, the security thread is a vertical line in the currency note. This line, which is green at first glance, turns into a thick blue (dark blue) color when the note is tilted. A stripe is not original if it does not change color.