Viral video highlights striking cultural differences between India and Sweden

An Indian vlogger's viral Instagram video reveals Sweden's introvert-friendly culture, from avoiding eye contact to checking for neighbors through the keyhole.

A viral Instagram video by Indian content creator Ashutosh Samal is sparking global curiosity by showcasing Sweden’s deeply introverted and privacy-first culture — a lifestyle that contrasts starkly with India’s socially vibrant atmosphere.

Now living in Sweden, Ashutosh offers a humorous but insightful take on everyday social behavior in the Scandinavian country. He claims that many Swedes go as far as peeking through their keyholes before stepping out — all to avoid running into neighbors and making small talk.

The video also captures how Swedes often avoid eye contact and prefer standing rather than sitting next to someone on public transport. These habits, according to Ashutosh, are part of a broader culture that prioritizes solitude, calm, and personal space over casual interactions.

For introverts, this may sound like heaven. But Ashutosh points out that for social butterflies, Sweden may feel a little isolating.

The video struck a chord online, generating a flurry of reactions. “Time for me to move to Sweden,” joked one user. Another shared, “This could be my dream destination.”

Interestingly, some viewers noted regional differences. One user commented, “I felt this only in the southern part of Sweden. The north is friendlier — there you’re expected to greet everyone, or it’s seen as rude.”

Other popular reactions included:

“Born elsewhere, but feel so Swedish.”

“Cultural shock pro max.”

“Solitude is the soul’s medicine.”

Ashutosh’s video is proving that a simple peek through the keyhole can open the door to bigger conversations about culture, behavior, and what ‘home’ really feels like — depending on who you are.

