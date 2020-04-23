A close look at the Israel - Palestine conflict

As far as viewership and popularity goes, since its first season of the web series in 2015 and the subsequent season in 2017, 'Fauda' ( meaning chaos in Arabic) carved a niche in the minds of its viewers for its gripping, raw action and edge-of-the-seat suspense. The Israeli television series was initially thought of to be too localized and also accused of being brazenly pro-Israeli, which it does not deny.

According to a report in Jerusalem Post, 'This world-famous series about an Israeli counter-terrorism unit and its Palestinian adversaries, set records for viewership in Israel' when it was premiered in December last as a serial.

Over the past four months, the third season has now been launched on Netflix a week ago, and the first impression it leaves behind is that the taut, thriller ambience is well sustained.

The main characters are all back to entertain their fans and this time the action shifts to Gaza strip where the Palestine extremist organization, Hamas is in conflict with the Israelis over a kidnap and how it all turns out to keep the interpersonal animosity further fuelled between the two rivals. One wonders if the OTT bosses in India can think of such themes for desi audiences round the world, given that we have been exposed to terrorism for far longer periods than many countries in the globe.