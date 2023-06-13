Live
- Revanth Reddy's big warning to Telangana senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar
- Leaked CoWin details either fake or from some other source. Govt.
- Hyderabad: Former MLA Kothakota Dayakar Reddy passes away
- Xiaomi Pad 6 to launch in India: Expected price, specifications and more
- Two arrested for misappropriating Rs 65 lakh cash from several ATMs in Hyderabad
- Sabitha Indra Reddy takes part in 2k Run
- Tamannaah, Vijay Varma off-screen bond raises excitement
- Telangana Police efforts commendable during agitation: MLA Anjaiah Yadav
- Mrunal Thakur to pair up with Vijay Deverakonda!
- Palamuru's Sreedhar Puppali drives Rahul Gandhi around Washington DC in his Tesla
Aishwarya Rajesh’s ‘Farhana’ to have OTT debut this week
Kollywood actress Aishwarya Rajesh was recently seen in the thriller “Farhana.”
Kollywood actress Aishwarya Rajesh was recently seen in the thriller “Farhana.” Released on May 12, 2023, the Tamil movie is now ready to make its OTT debut. As per sources, the movie is up for release on Sony LIV on June 16, 2023. An official announcement from the team is expected to be out.
Written and directed by Nelson Venkatesan, “Farhana,” which was also released in Telugu, has Jithan Ramesh, Selvaraghavan, Aishwarya Dutta, Kitty, and Anumol in key roles. Justin Prabhakaran served as the music director for this movie, which is funded by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under their Dream Warrior Pictures banner.
