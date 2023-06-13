Aishwarya Rajesh’s ‘Farhana’ to have OTT debut this week

Kollywood actress Aishwarya Rajesh was recently seen in the thriller “Farhana.” Released on May 12, 2023, the Tamil movie is now ready to make its OTT debut. As per sources, the movie is up for release on Sony LIV on June 16, 2023. An official announcement from the team is expected to be out.



Written and directed by Nelson Venkatesan, “Farhana,” which was also released in Telugu, has Jithan Ramesh, Selvaraghavan, Aishwarya Dutta, Kitty, and Anumol in key roles. Justin Prabhakaran served as the music director for this movie, which is funded by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under their Dream Warrior Pictures banner.