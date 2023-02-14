Farzi Webseries Review- A Mix of Action and Shootouts

"Farzi," a newly released series on Amazon Prime Video, tells the story of Sunny (played by Shahid Kapoor), a talented street artist in India who struggles to make ends meet due to financial difficulties. In an act of defiance, he turns to counterfeiting and begins printing his own money, leading him down a dangerous path.

The show weaves together several compelling storylines, including a complex bromance, a grandfather-grandson relationship, a crumbling marriage, a cop seeking redemption, and a young professional trying to find her footing in a male-dominated field. As Sunny's counterfeiting business grows, he finds himself in the crosshairs of the government's anti-counterfeiting unit, led by the tough but troubled cop Michael Vednayagam (played by Vijay Sethupathi), and a ruthless gangster who smuggles fake currency into the country.



Meanwhile, Megha Vyas (played by Raashii Khanna) joins the anti-counterfeiting task force as a Reserve Bank of India recruit and is determined to help her nation fight against financial terrorism. As Sunny's plan to save his grandfather's struggling magazine evolves into a full-fledged operation driven by greed and adventure, he struggles to keep his loved ones close while maintaining his emotional equilibrium.



At the same time, Michael is fighting personal demons as he attempts to reconnect with his family and retain his place in the anti-counterfeiting task force. Directed and co-written by Raj & DK, the series successfully blends action and shootouts with an exploration of the complexities of need, greed, and constantly shifting relationships.



"Farzi" is an intriguing crime drama that poses significant questions while delivering thrills, making it a must-see for fans of the genre. The show offers a nuanced look at the darker side of the human psyche and examines how the desperation for money can lead people down treacherous paths. With its well-developed characters and engrossing plot, "Farzi" is sure to captivate audiences from start to finish.

