New webseries to binge watch this weekend

For movie lovers, nothing can be more entertaining than the idea of watching a binge-worthy series on a lazy day. As the winter is yet to remain for some time now and also amid the looming threat of a pandemic, the best bet for a fun-filled weekend is being a couch potato. We have compiled a list of a few webseries, slated to release this week across Netflix, MX Player, Amazon Prime and YouTube, that would be your absolute dose of entertainment.

Bhaukaal 2

The audience had loved it when once the 'Mahadev' of Indian television, Mohit Raina donned the cap of a fearless cop who was out to dismantle the nexus of crime and conspiracies. The second season of the show, which is based on real-life events, is set to stream on January 20 and the trailer has already been loved by the audience. In the new season, IPS Sekera would face the aftermath of his actions against the baddies in the first edition of Bhaukaal. The show also stars Bidita Beg, Siddhanth Kapoor, Pradeep Nagar and Rashmi Rajput, among others.

Detective Boomrah

An all-new series on the list, Detective Boomrah is a detective thriller that would consist of different cases. The first case that the detective is investigating is the care of a missing man, who appeared mysteriously in a locked room of a heritage hotel and later jumped from the terrace to vanish in thin air. Several unique elements of the Indian culture, such as 'sitar vadan' and mythological references have been incorporated in the series. Storyteller-turned-filmmaker Sudhanshu Rai is playing the lead in the series while the other cast includes Raghav Jhingran, Shobhit Sujay, Ahmad Akhlaq Azad, Abhishek Sonpaliya, Manisha Sharma and Garima Rai. It is set for a January 21 release.

Ozark Season 4

The much-anticipated fourth edition of Netflix original Ozark is also included in the list of releases for the week. The new season will reportedly consist of 14 new episodes. As the last season of the thriller drama left the audience with a lot of questions, it would be interesting to see how the new season unfolds. The caption with the trailer read - No one gets out clean, triggering further speculation about the plot. The series stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner. The series starts streaming on January 21.

As we see it

The Amazon Prime series is packed with eight interesting episodes, which would chronicle the journey of some roommates on the autism spectrum. How the young ones struggle in their tryst to make a career, develop friendship and romance forms the plot of the series, which is expected to be a wholesome entertainer. All episodes of the coming-of-age drama series start streaming on January 21. The cast of the series includes Rick Glassman, Sosie Bacon, Chris Pang, Albert Rutecki and Sue Ann Pien, among others.

Unpaused Naya Safar

The new Amazon Prime series Unpaused Naya Safar is a collection of different stories around positivity, fresh beginnings and optimism. The four stories weaved together are - Teen Tigada, War Room, Gond Ke Laddu, The Couple and Vaikunth. Significantly, in 2020 Amazon Prime had released the first edition of Unpaused, which was lauded by the audience. The series is set to release on January 21 stars Saqib Saleem, Neena Kulkarni, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Priyanshu Painyuli, among others.

Munich - The edge of war

Based on the international bestseller by Robert Harris. It is Autumn 1938 and Europe stands on the brink of war. Adolf Hitler is preparing to invade Czechoslovakia and Neville Chamberlain's government desperately seeks a peaceful solution. With the pressure building, Hugh Legat, British civil servant, and Paul von Hartmann, German diplomat, travel to Munich for the emergency Conference. As negotiations begin, the two old friends find themselves at the centre of a web of political subterfuge and very real danger. With the whole world watching, can war be averted and, if so, at what cost?