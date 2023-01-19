Review of Jhansi Season 2 on Disney Plus Hotstar: A Telugu series on OTT platform

Jhansi is a web series available on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. The show stars Anjali in the lead role and follows her character, Jhansi, an amnesia patient who learns about her past with the help of a friend. The story picks up where the first season left off and explores the reasons for Jhansi's enmity with human trafficker Caleb, why her best friend joined his team, and whether Jhansi seeks revenge on Caleb. The show provides answers to these questions throughout the second season.

The second season of the Jhansi web series has several positive aspects. Anjali, who plays the lead character Jhansi, is praised for her impressive performance, particularly in the emotional scenes. Chandini Chowdary also receives praise for her well-written and well-acted character. The show is shorter than the first season which is seen as an advantage. The stunt sequences are well-choreographed and the screenplay is engaging with some interesting moments. The show also tackles the relevant topic of human trafficking in a simple but effective manner. Additionally, other actors such as Abeeram Varma, Raj Arjun, and Rameshwari Talluri also receive positive feedback for their performances.

The second season of the Jhansi web series also has some negative aspects. One issue is that the show has too many subplots, some of which do not have any significance to the main plot and interrupt the flow of the show. The subplots are also placed between important sequences, which can be frustrating for viewers. Additionally, the good moments in the show do not last long, and unwanted sequences often follow them. It is also suggested that the show would have been more effective if it were one long series with a more engaging narrative, instead of being divided into two seasons.

The technical aspects of the Jhansi web series are generally decent. The music composed by Sricharan Pakala is well done, particularly the "song of love." The cinematography by Arvi is neat and the editing by Anthony is good. The production values are fair and the locations chosen are visually pleasing. However, the direction by Thiru is criticized as being below-par. The writing by Ganesh Kaarthic is also criticized for not being water-tight and having too many unwanted flashback portions. The show also gives the feeling of being dragged out for another season without a strong cliffhanger. The core concept of the show about human trafficking is interesting, but a better screenplay would have been more effective.

In summary, the second season of Jhansi has some good elements but overall it falls short of expectations. Anjali's performances is praised but the lack of strong and engaging narrative throughout the show makes it a only an average watch. It is suggested to watch it only if you have time to spare on the weekend.