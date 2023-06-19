Live
The first Nomination Task of Bigg Boss OTT 2
The nominations task of Bigg Boss OTT 2 first week has taken place and was shown in the live feed. A total of four contestants got nominated for eviction in the first week.
- Bebika Dhurve
- Palak Pursvani
- Avinash Sachdev
- Jiya Shankar
All the housemates gathered into the activity area for the their first nomination task, Bigg Boss asked all the housemates to put all the BB currency in a box and gave options; if you want to nominate 1 person, you can take 2,000 BB currency from the box, if you want to nominate 2 person, 2,500, if three then 3,000 currency from the box and give it back to Bigg Boss.
-Akanksha Puri nominated Bebika Dhurve
- Falaq Naazz nominated Bebika Dhurve
-Pooja Bhatt nominated Palak Pursvani
- Avinash Sachdev nominated Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan and Palak Pursvani
- Jiya Shankar nominated Bebika Dhurve
- Palak Pursvani nominated Bebika Dhurve and Avinash Sachdev
- Abhishek Malhan nominated Avinash Sachdev
- Jad Hadid nominated Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve
- Manisha Rani nominated Palak and Jiya
- Cyrus Broacha nominated Palak
- Bebika Dhurve nominated Akansha, Falak and Jiya