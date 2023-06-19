The first Nomination Task of Bigg Boss OTT 2

The nominations task of Bigg Boss OTT 2 first week has taken place and was shown in the live feed. A total of four contestants got nominated for eviction in the first week.

- Bebika Dhurve

- Palak Pursvani

- Avinash Sachdev

- Jiya Shankar

All the housemates gathered into the activity area for the their first nomination task, Bigg Boss asked all the housemates to put all the BB currency in a box and gave options; if you want to nominate 1 person, you can take 2,000 BB currency from the box, if you want to nominate 2 person, 2,500, if three then 3,000 currency from the box and give it back to Bigg Boss.

-Akanksha Puri nominated Bebika Dhurve

- Falaq Naazz nominated Bebika Dhurve

-Pooja Bhatt nominated Palak Pursvani

- Avinash Sachdev nominated Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan and Palak Pursvani

- Jiya Shankar nominated Bebika Dhurve

- Palak Pursvani nominated Bebika Dhurve and Avinash Sachdev

- Abhishek Malhan nominated Avinash Sachdev

- Jad Hadid nominated Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve

- Manisha Rani nominated Palak and Jiya

- Cyrus Broacha nominated Palak

- Bebika Dhurve nominated Akansha, Falak and Jiya