Trailer of aha's Tamannaah-starrer 11th Hour gets great response!

The trailer of the much-anticipated aha original web series 11th Hour starring Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead as businesswoman Aratrika Reddy was launched at a grand event in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening. And the response has surely been overwhelming.



With a narrative that takes you through the famous bedtime tale Little Red Riding Hood, which is used as a narrative tool, we see Tamannaah waging a boardroom battle with all the odds being against her. Tamannaah as boss lady Aratrika leaves a striking mark.

The trailer of the 8-episode web series which is high on intensity, drama and thrilling sequences unfolds the fight of a ferocious woman in a man's world in an attempt to save Aditya Holdings within 12 intriguing hours. The two-minute trailer showed glimpses of popular stars Adith Arun, Vamsi Krishna, Vikram Aditya, Shatru, Roshni Prakash, Abhijeeth Poondla, Madhusudhan Rao, Jayaprakash, Pavithra Lokesh in action.

Written and produced by Pradeep Uppalapati of Introupe films and directed by National Award Winning filmmaker Praveen Sattaru, 11th Hour will premiere on April 9.



