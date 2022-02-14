1 killed, 4 injured as car creates flutter on Benz circle flyover in Vijayawada

A person was killed and four others injured after a car created ruckus here over benz circle flyover in Vijayawada on Monday noon.

The incident occurred on the flyover when the car which was proceeding towards Guntur rammed into sanitation workers. Sheik Nagoorba (35) from Rajarajeshwaripeta (35) sustained serious injuries and was dead on the spot.

Other persons who sustained serious injuries were shifted to the government hospital. The injured were identified as Vemula Venkata Lakhsmi (Prakash Nagar), Lanka Jaya Kumari (Singh Nagar), Durga Jayabhavani (Singh Nagar), Venkateshwar Rao (Nunna). The Patamata police registered a case and took up the investigation. They arrested the car driver who was sent for questioning.