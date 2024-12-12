City-based techies in Smart India Hackathon-2024 finals

Rangareddy: Picking up an innovative idea of Smart Irrigation and Rainwater Harvesting System has helped the city-based IT students reach the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon-2024, which kicked started in Karnataka on Wednesday.

The techies team of Sridevi Women's Engineering College (SWEC), Gandipet, has been selected for the grand finale. The event is a nation-building initiative jointly organised by the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell (MIC), All-India Council for Technical Education and i4C (Inter Institutional Inclusive Innovations Centre). The event will continue till December 15, at KLE Technological University (KLE Tech), Hubballi.

The team comprises six engineering brains who will present their idea of ‘Smart Irrigation and Rainwater Harvesting System’ themed as ‘Smart Automation’ during the event. The students will design, code and assemble hardware and software pertaining to IoT for smart detection and present their prototype model in the finale.

The SWEC team selection comes after the jury picked up the innovative concept of technical brains among thousands of submissions received from across the country, which itself is a milestone, and a feather in the cap of the SWEC.

The team of IT brains will present their project on "Smart Irrigation and Rainwater Harvesting System" under the theme "Smart Automation."

The students will design, code and assemble hardware and software related to IoT for smart detection and present their prototype model in the finale.

The team of K Akansha, Pravalika M, M Shanmukha Priya, S Poojitha, K Renuka and G Srija is a collective discovery of mentors such as R Sreedhar and T Prathiba under the supervision of HoD-IT Dr B Narendra Kumar.

Notably, the team's innovative concept was selected from among thousands of submissions, making the achievement all the more remarkable.

Elated over the selection of the college team for the finale, Vice-Chairman Dr K Radhakishan Rao, Society member Dr K Manjeera and Principal Dr A Narmada extended their heartfelt congratulations to the team.

"We are proud of the teams’ achievement. This milestone reflects their inner geek, perseverance and commitment to achieve excellence. We wish them all the best in the final stage,” said elated Dr Radhakishan Rao.