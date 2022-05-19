1 lakh women download Disha app on single day in Kakinada district

Kakinada(Kakinada District): Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetti Ramalingeswar Rao (Raja) lauded the efforts of Kakinada district police as more than one lakh Disha app registrations were enrolled in a single day on Wednesday.

The district police conducted special awareness drive to educate the people about Disha app at Annavaram. Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, Prathipadu MLA Parvatha Poorna Chandra Prasad and District Collector Kritika Shukla participated as chief guests on the occasion.

Minister Raja urged women to download the app and install it on their mobile phone through Google Play Store. Collector Kritika Shukla said that the government enacted many laws for the protection of women and implemented many welfare schemes for them. She asked women and students to download the app and explained the features including the options of sending an alert to the family members and the police in case a woman or a girl is in distress.

District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu appealed to all women and girls to install Disha app on their mobile phones. He said that everyone should be aware of the benefits of the app and need to install it and utilise it during unsafe conditions. He underlined the need to increase the number of people downloading Disha app.

He said that 1 lakh women and students downloaded the app on a single day in the district.