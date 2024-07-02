  • Menu
10-day training classes begin for teachers

NTR district educational officer (DEO)VV Subbarao has said the Teacher Classroom Observations Training classes which commenced at the MK Baig VMC High School in Ajit Singh Nagar here on Monday will be very useful to the teachers and the students.

He said the education department has taken up the training classes to make teaching attractive towards the children and for better maintenance of the classrooms. He said HMs and teachers of the government schools in Vijayawada division will attend the training classes from July 1 to 10. He explained to the teachers the importance of special training classes and urged them to increase the quality of teaching. On the first day, 88 HMs and school assistants attended the training class. R Vijaya Rama Rao, MEO II, Vijayawada central monitoring and organising officer supervised the training class.

Sarva Siksha academic monitoring officer S Ashok Babu, Sarva Siksha assistant monitoring officer S Shanti, Sarva Siksha Additional project coordinator Maheswara Rao and other officials were present.

Headmasters and teachers from Vijayawada urban, Vijayawada rural, Ibrahimpatnam and A Konduru mandals will attend the training classes.

