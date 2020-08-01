10 die after crane overturns in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: A gory accident took place at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) here on Saturday.

A loading crane was collapsed while in operation and reportedly claimed 10 persons on the spot, according to the initial report.

While three were said to be employees of the HSL, the rest of them was hired on contract basis.

This apart, a few of the employees were said to be injured. They were shifted to the nearby hospitals. The number of the casualty is likely to go up.

It is learnt that the accident occurred while conducting load testing of the crane.

The reason for the mishap is yet to be ascertained.

Defence personnel, along with others reached the spot and took up rescue operation.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao enquired about the incident.