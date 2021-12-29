10 New Omicron Cases Reported In Andhra Pradesh Bringing The Total To 16 Cases

On Wednesday, the state of Andhra Pradesh reported ten more instances of the Omicron variation of new coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases of this highly modified version to 16. Seven of the ten instances included foreign returnees, with the remaining three patients being their contacts. These patients have visited Kuwait, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, America, and the United Arab Emirates in the past.

Omicron cases were traced and examined. According to Dr G Hymavathi, director of the Andhra Pradesh public health and family welfare department that all connections of thewere traced and examined.

Dr Hymavathi stated that Y Genome sequencing was performed on the positive samples. Covid-19 acceptable behaviour includes social separation, mask wearing, frequent hand washing, and avoiding large gatherings, according to the public. Those who have not been vaccinated or who have not yet had their second dose should do so as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, there were 9,195 new coronavirus cases were recorded in India on Tuesday. The country's active caseload today stands at 77,002. The number of Omicron cases has grown to 781, with at least 241 people recovering from the virus.