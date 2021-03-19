10 ULBs elect Chairperson, Vice-Chairpersons in East Godavari

Kakinada: Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson elections were conducted on Thursday in 7 municipalities and 3 nagar panchayats in East Godavari district. First of its kind in East Godavari district, all the posts were captured by women candidates except Mummidivaram nagar panchayat.

Newly elected councillors took oath as per constitution in the respective municipal council hall and later the Municipal Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons were elected. The new body for 10 municipalities and nagar panchayats was in force from Thursday. All the elected Chairpersons took oath on Thursday, in the presence of respective officials, Ministers and MLAs.

Meanwhile, all the ten municipalities and nagar panchayats won by ruling YSRCP. The respective officials organised swearing-in programme at municipal hall at Ramachandrapuram. BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna administered the pledge by the newly elected members before taking up the election of Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson at Ramachandrapuram.

On the other hand, the Joint Collector G Raja Kumari and Election Observer Dr Br Ambedkar supervised the election process at all Municipalities in the district.

Reddy Satya Nagendra Mani has been elected as Chairperson and Thikkireddy Venkateswar Rao Vice-Chairman of Amalapuram municipality, Gandreti Manga Tayaru elected as Chairperson and T Venkata Alekhya Rani as a Vice-Chairperson in Gollaprolu nagara panchayat, P Nooka Durga Rani elected as Chairman and Pilli Ganeswar Rao Vice-Chairperson in Mandapeta municipality, Kamidi Praveen Kumar elected as Chairman and Reddy Hema Sundari elected as Vice-Chairperson in Mummidivaram nagar panchayat, B Thulasi Manga Tayaru elected as Chairperson and N Sai Prasad as Vice-Chairman in Peddapuram municipality, Gandepalli Suryavathi elected as Chairperson and P Jyothi as Vice-Chairperson in Pithapuram municipality, G Sridevi elected as Chairman and K Sivaji as Vice-Chairman in Ramachandrapuram municipality, Gangireddy Aurna elected as Chairperson and Uba John Moses as Vice-Chairperson in Samalkot municipality, Yeluri Sudha Rani elected as Chairperson and K Rupa Devi as Vice-Chairperson in Tuni municipality, Alamanda Satyavathi elected as Chairperson and Sidagam Triveni as Vice-Chairperson in Yeleswaram nagar panchayat.