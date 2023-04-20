100-bed area hospital sanctioned for Nandigama

Vijayawada(NTR district): The long pending demand of the people of the erstwhile western Krishna (now NTR district) for upgradation of Community Health Centre (CHC) into Area Hospital in Nandigama will be fulfilled soon. The State government issued GO Ms No: 46 in this regard for upgradation of the CHC into 100-bedded Area hospital with specialty services.

The State government has allotted Rs 34.48 crore for the hospital construction and sanctioned 52 additional posts, duly converting certain posts/cadres. Earlier, the Director, Health and family Welfare, has submitted a proposal for upgradation of the existing 50-bedded CHC in Nandigama into Area hospital. The existing CHC is not sufficient to cater to the needs of the patients.

People of Nandigama, Chandarlapadu, Jaggaiahpet, Vatsavai, Penuganchiprolu and Veerulapadu mandals can get medical and health services in the Area hospital to be constructed in Nandigama. Large number of people living in these areas are facing many hardships due to lack of Area hospital and medical and health services in Nandigama. They will go to Vijayawada to get medical and health services in government or private

hospitals.

Briefing the media in Nandigama on Wednesday, Nandigama MLA M Jagan Mohan Rao said the government had sanctioned 52 additional posts duly converting /upgrading certain posts. He informed that a decision was taken to upgrade CHC in Nandigama into Area hospital during the previous Cabinet meeting and total staff will be increased to 96 with the sanctioning of 52 additional posts. Nandigama area hospital will be the first area hospital in NTR district, he added.

Posts of civil surgeons and deputy civil surgeons will be promoted as part of the upgradation of the Area hospital. Besides, posts of nurses, pharmacy supervisor, radiographer, pharmacist will be promoted. Outsourcing and contract staff will be appointed to serve the patients.

Large number of patients living in western parts of NTR district (erstwhile Krishna) visit the government hospital or private hospitals in Vijayawada for treatment and medical services. They have to spend money for travelling and spend not less than 10 hours to get treatment or attend for the lab tests. MLA Jagan Mohan Rao said the upgradation will be very beneficial to the people and specialty services can be available in the area hospital.