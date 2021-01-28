100 Tamil Nadu fishermen detained, 18 boats seized in Nellore

Nellore: Fishermen from Isakapalli Palem of Allur mandal detained 100 fishermen belonged to Tamil Nadu state along with their 18 boats on Wednesday for allegedly fishing in the local waters. The fishermen shifted them to a temple in Isakapalli village and informed the fishermen leaders on the incident.

In fact, this is not new and disputes between fishermen of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have been a continuous problem. Fishermen of Nellore coastal mandals expressed their ire over Tamil Nadu fishermen who have frequently been entering the state borders violating the coastal zonal regulations and they vehemently opposed releasing the boats. Now, officials and traditional leaders of fishermen are in discussions for resolving the tussle.

Local fishermen from Allur mandal alleged that they are losing their livelihood due to activities of TN fishermen fishing with mechanised boats. Though authorities had announced to file cases against the TN fishermen if they venture into the borders for fishing, they are not booking cases against them demanding evidence, local fishermen say.