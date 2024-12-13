Live
Fresh Case Filed Against Mohan Babu, Sons for Assault on Journalist in Pahadishareef
Highlights
A fresh complaint has been filed against Mohan Babu and his sons, Manchu Vishnu and Manchu Manoj, for allegedly assaulting a TV journalist.
A lawyer named Arun Kumar filed a complaint with the Pahadishareef police against actor Mohan Babu and his two sons, Manchu Vishnu and Manchu Manoj.
The complaint accuses the trio of abusing and assaulting a TV journalist.
Arun Kumar, a practicing High Court lawyer, claims that the incident was not real but a staged family drama meant to promote a film that Manchu Vishnu is acting in and producing.
He suggests that there were already personal issues within the Manchu family, and the journalist, who was just doing his job, was attacked after Manoj invited media members into the family home.
The police are now investigating the complaint and will take appropriate action based on their findings.
