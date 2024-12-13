  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Fresh Case Filed Against Mohan Babu, Sons for Assault on Journalist in Pahadishareef

Fresh Case Filed Against Mohan Babu, Sons for Assault on Journalist in Pahadishareef
x
Highlights

A fresh complaint has been filed against Mohan Babu and his sons, Manchu Vishnu and Manchu Manoj, for allegedly assaulting a TV journalist.

A lawyer named Arun Kumar filed a complaint with the Pahadishareef police against actor Mohan Babu and his two sons, Manchu Vishnu and Manchu Manoj.

The complaint accuses the trio of abusing and assaulting a TV journalist.

Arun Kumar, a practicing High Court lawyer, claims that the incident was not real but a staged family drama meant to promote a film that Manchu Vishnu is acting in and producing.

He suggests that there were already personal issues within the Manchu family, and the journalist, who was just doing his job, was attacked after Manoj invited media members into the family home.

The police are now investigating the complaint and will take appropriate action based on their findings.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick