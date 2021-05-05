1,000-bed Covid Care Centre opens in East Godavari

Kakinada: In the wake of increasing second wave Covid-19 cases in the district, Collector D Muralidhar Reddy inaugurated a 1,000-bed Covid CareCentre at JNTU-K on Tuesday. The CCC is meant for treating corona positive patients of Kakinada division.

Addressing a brief meeting, he said the district is now having the facility to admit about 5,000 Covid patients both in Bommuru centre and the Bodasakurru centre. He said there is every need to increase the number of CCCs as the coronavirus cases are spreading fast in the district. Joint CollectorChekuri Keerthi, Assistant Collector Geetanjali Sharma, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar and others were present.