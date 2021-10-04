1,000 kg ganja seized in Kakinada, 4 arrested

Kakinada: The East Godavari district police arrested four persons and seized 1,000 kg ganja worth Rs 2 crore and a lorry and Rs30,000 in cash, informed District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu on Sunday.

The arrested persons were identified as Immandi Veera Venakata Ramesh, Ambati Raju, Vipparthi Samuel, Gutam Rajkumar. The prime accused Immandi Madhu and Immandi Satyanarayana absconded.

Tuni Rural Circle police who were conducting vehicle check at Addaripeta in Thondangi mandal on Sunday when they inspected the vehicles, they found the ganja.

The SP Ravindranath Babu said that the police have kept a vigil on illicit trading of ganja in the district.

Day and night they are checking the vehicles. He said that the ganja is being transported from Visakha agency to Telangana state. He said that a case is registered.

He appreciated the DSPs A Srinivasa Rao, M Ambika Prasad, Circle Inspector K Kishore Babu , Sub-Inspector M Mohan Kumar and staff, who actively participated in the checking.