102nd ‘Gunadala Lourdes Matha’ festival begins

Vijayawada (Gunadala): The nine-day prayers marking the 102nd annual festival of Gunadala Lourdes Matha, one of the largest Catholic pilgrim centres in South India, began in a grand and devotional atmosphere at the Gunadala shrine here on Saturday.

The flag of Holy Mary Matha was ceremoniously hoisted at the main church by Teligatoti Joseph Raja Rao, Bishop of the Vijayawada Catholic Diocese, along with Monsignor Muvvala Prasad, Vicar General Meshapam Gabriel, Shrine Rector Rev Father Yeleti William Jayaraju, and several other priests and nuns.

Bishop Joseph Raja Rao said that the Gunadala Matha shrine has emerged as a “peak of faith” for devotees across India.

He described Mary Matha as a spiritual mother who graciously accepts the offerings of devotees and intercedes on their behalf.

Monsignor Muvvala Prasad and Shrine Rector Yeleti William Jayaraju called upon devotees to participate in large numbers and celebrate the three-day main festival scheduled for February 9, 10, and 11 with discipline and devotion.