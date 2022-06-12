10th LHB rake flagged off at Waltair

Visakhapatnam: In order to provide a comfortable journey to passengers, modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rake has been introduced to several trains by East Coast Railway, Waltair Division.

On Saturday, the maiden run of the new LHB rake of Visakhapatnam- Kacheguda express (12861) was flagged off by retired railway employees from commercial and Mechanical (C&W) in the presence of Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy , ADRM (infra) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer Sambid Mahapatra, Sr DSO Praveen Bhati, CDO and other branch officers.

Interacting with passengers, the DRM sought suggestions from them and appealed to them to keep the premises clean. He said the division has introduced modern LHB coaches in nine pairs of trains and on Saturday the 10th train converted to LHB rake was added to the fleet. Visakhapatnam- Kacheguda express (12861) will run with LHB coaches with effect from Saturday, while in return, Kacheguda –Visakhapatnam express (12862) will run with LHB coaches from June12.