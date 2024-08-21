11-year-old boy electrocuted in And another injured

A tragic accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at Agadiveedhi, resulting in the death of one student and leaving another in critical condition. Tanveer, 11, was fatally electrocuted after contacting high tension electric wires while he and his friend Adam, 10, were en route to school on their bicycle.

Witnesses reported that the children were navigating the street when the tragedy unfolded. Local residents quickly responded to the situation and rushed the injured students to the hospital for immediate medical attention. While Tanveer succumbed to his injuries, Adam remains hospitalized, fighting for his life.

The parents of the students have expressed deep concern and frustration, attributing the incident to the negligence of the electricity department officials.