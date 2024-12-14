Vijayawada: The state government has unveiled 10 principles (Padi Sutralu) aimed at achieving a 'wealthy, healthy and happy' Andhra Pradesh by 2047.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched ‘Swarna Andhra-2047’ vision document at a public meeting at the on Friday.

The vision document, according to the government, was formulated not by some foreign consultants or those sitting within the four walls of the Secretariat, but it was framed after involving 1.18 crore households

including farmers, industrialists, youth, women self-help groups, school and college students and the common people.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu said the foundation has been laid to transform the Telugu community as the world's top community. Exhorting that India should emerge as a developed country by 2047, he said the vision will change the fate and future of the southern state's younger generations.

Zero poverty, employment, skilling and human resources development, water security, farmer-agri tech and best global logistics were some of the 10 principles. Others include cost optimisation of energy and

fuel, product perfection, Swachh (clean) Andhra and incorporating deep tech in all walks of life.

He said the governance would be based on Vision 2047 from state, district, mandal and panchayat levels.

Naidu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Viksit (developed) Bharat 2047 and we are launching 'SwarnaAndhra@2047.' He said he wants the state to achieve a per capita income over USD47,000 from the current level of USD3,000.

The CM also spoke of his vision to interlink rivers to make sufficient water available all over the state and highlighted that south India is facing a water crisis.

Similarly, he reiterated his call to have more children as the state could face the prospect of having more older people in the next 15 to 20 years. "By 2047, Andhra Pradesh envisions a state of happy, thriving, and responsible Telugus, fostering a progressive and inclusive community, a valley of innovation, a knowledge hub for global speed of doing business," Naidu said.

The CM asserted that an irreversible foundation was being laid with this Vision document, irrespective of who comes to power in the state in the future. He said, he was laying a foundation whose progression cannot be reversed. Further, he called upon MLAs to carry out a similar exercise at their constituency-level and prepare constituency-specific vision documents.

Naidu ended the programme by leading a collective pledge to achieve the Vision document, calling on the people of the state to dedicate themselves to the development of the state and building a Swarna Andhra.