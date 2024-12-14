CM Revanth pitches for Railway Coach Factory at Kazipet

New Delhi: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday pitched for the sanction of long-pending Railway Coach Factory at Kazipet, release of Rs 1,800 crore for backward districts, Rs 408 crore from Andhra Pradesh government towards operational expenditure of undivided institutions and stop the recovery of funds used for externally-aided projects in united AP during his meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The CM reminded the Union minister that the Centre had agreed to release a grant of Rs 450 crore to nine districts every year under the Re-organization Act and the funds have not been released since 2019.

He said the state government has already spent Rs 703.43 crore for the management of the High Court, Raj Bhavan, Lokayukta, State Human Rights Commission, Judicial Academy and other public institutions in Hyderabad but the AP government had not given its share of Rs 408 crore.

He said the Union Home Ministry wrote a letter to AP to pay the amount to Telangana, but the dues were not yet cleared by the neighbouring state.

Revanth Reddy drew attention of Nirmala Sitharaman to the orders issued unilaterally by the Union government for the recovery of Rs 2,547.07 crore as Telangana share from the loans borrowed as foreign financial assistance for the projects taken up in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

He requested her to review the matter. The Centre had allocated all the funds related to the Centrally-sponsored schemes only to Andhra Pradesh in 2014-15. The CM requested the FM to release Rs 495.20 crore due to Telangana.

During his meeting with the Railway Minister, the Chief Minister said the AP Reorganisation Act had clearly mentioned the establishment of a coach factory in Kazipet.

The Railways had recently announced that a Periodic Overhauling (POH) workshop would be set up in Kazipet. He said the state government had objected to it and wrote a letter asking for the coach factory.

The CM also requested the Railway Minister to clear the pending railway projects, including a line between Vikarabad-Krishna rail line to connect the backward areas of South Telangana and new rail route between Kalwakurthy and Macharla and the proposed rail routes of Dornakal-Miryalaguda (Papatapalli-John Pahad) and Dornakal-Gadwal.