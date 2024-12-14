Free health camp tomorrow

Ongole: The Aster Ramesh Hospitals in Ongole will be organising a comprehensive free super specialty medical camp from 8 am to 3 pm on Sunday, demonstrating the institution’s commitment to community healthcare and medical awareness.

The hospital’s unit head Dr Nalluri Nitin emphasised that as part of the organisation’s ongoing corporate social responsibility initiatives, they have previously trained thousands of people across Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna, and West Godavari districts in emergency medical response, including first aid and basic life support techniques for critical situations like heart attacks and strokes.

He said that the patients will have the opportunity to receive expert medical consultations from a distinguished panel of specialists, including Dr Pothineni Ramesh Babu, Dr V Senthil Kumar, Dr Raja Ramesh, and Major General Retired Dr Kumaravelu, among others.

He said that specific diagnostic tests available during the camp include blood pressure measurements, glucose random blood sugar (GRBS) tests, electrocardiograms (ECG), heart scanning, and lung capacity assessments.

The hospital unit head advised the individuals interested in participating to schedule an appointment in advance by calling 08592286777 and requested to bring their previous and recent medical examination reports, as well as any angiogram CDs, to assist medical professionals in providing the most accurate and personalised healthcare guidance.