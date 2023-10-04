1.10 L voter-related problems solved in Eluru district

Live
Eluru: District collector V Prasanna Venkatesh informed that the Special Summary Revision of Electoral rolls was undertaken in the district as per the Election Commission guidelines. “They were conducting review meetings with representatives of all the political parties every week to solve the voter-related issues which were identified during the Special Summary Revision. The collector participated in a video conference organised by Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena from his office on Tuesday to review the Voters’ list Summary Revision.
Speaking on the occasion, the collector informed about the progress of the district and said that they were taking steps to solve the voter-related issues.
He further said that they had received 1, 10, 416 applications related to include new voter, changes/ corrections and deletion of voters (Form 6, 7, 8).
He added that they had resolved 1, 01, 794 applications so far, and rejected 6,525 applications which were non-compliance with the regulations. The collector further said that they had received 5,560 Ballot units, 4,340 control units and 5,210 PVPAT machines from Bharat Electronics. He said that the Occupancy Test Procedures of the machines will be completed by October 11. Joint collector B Lavanyaveni, Collectorate AO Ramadevi, Superintendents Challanna Dora and others were present.