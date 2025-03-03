Tirumala unlikely to be declared no-fly zone

Tirumala: The renewed call to declare Tirumala as a no-fly zone has gained traction following a fresh appeal by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to the civil aviation ministry.

The previous instances in this regard raise doubts over a positive response from the ministry as it has earlier clarified that rules will not allow it to announce no-fly zones because of operational necessities. With the prevailing political chemistry between the central and state governments now, it has to be seen how Minister Rammohan Naidu reacts to this pertinent issue.

In a letter dated February 17, TTD chairman BR Naidu urged civil aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu to impose flight restrictions over the sacred temple area, citing religious beliefs, the temple’s sanctity, and the sentiments of devotees.

The plea is rooted in the Agama Sastra, an ancient scripture that governs temple architecture and rituals. According to these texts, the Seshachala mountain, where Sri Maha Vishnu is believed to have manifested, is a divine realm, and any activity above the temple’s Ananda Nilayam is seen as a violation of spiritual principles.

The TTD’s letter emphasised that low-flying planes and helicopters disturb the serene atmosphere and sacred rituals of the Sri Venkateswara temple.

According to a priest in the Srivari temple, the Agama Shastras prohibit any object from hovering above the Ananda Nilayam, as it represents the sacred abode of Lord Venkateswara. Every ritual at the temple, from Abhishekam to Naivedyam, follows strict Agamic guidelines, and aerial activity above the temple contradicts these spiritual principles.

However, despite repeated appeals over the years, the demand has yet to be met. The state government sought similar restrictions in 2016, but the request

was denied, citing concerns that a no-fly zone would hinder operations at Tirupati airport.

Former civil aviation minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju had previously clarified that Central Aviation Rules do not allow formal no-fly zone declarations, though steps were taken to prevent aircraft from flying directly over the temple.

The ministry of civil aviation reiterated this stance last year, acknowledging the religious significance of Tirumala while stressing the need to balance spiritual concerns with air safety and operational requirements. However, the latest appeal holds political significance, as the current civil aviation minister represents the TDP, which is in power in Andhra Pradesh and a key ally of the BJP at the Centre.

The renewed push has reignited the debate between preserving ancient traditions and accommodating modern governance. As devotees await the government’s response, the appeal highlights the ongoing struggle to reconcile deeply held religious beliefs with contemporary aviation regulations.