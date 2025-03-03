Accelerate project works: Subbarao

Visakhapatnam: New Executive Officer of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam K Subbarao visited the temple premises and different sections along with officials here on Sunday.

The EO examined the facilities provided at Gangadhara, Ramalayam, Kesha Kandanasala and toilets. Similarly, the EO asked engineering officials on the progress of PRASAD scheme works carried out at the shrine. He paid a visit to nitya annadanam building and interacted with the devotees. Devotees were asked about the quality of meals provided at the temple. They expressed satisfaction that the quality and taste was good.

The in-charge assistant executive officer of annadanam Pilla Srinivasa Rao was instructed to maintain the same quality. Later, the EO examined the laddu and pulihora preparation section and verified the quality of prasad.

Officials should not compromise in preparing quality prasadam and there is a need to improve the packing system in a hygiene manner, Subbarao opined.

Further, the Executive Officer organised a meeting with officials and asked the details of development works and future projects, section-wise.

He instructed Executive Engineer D Srinivasa Raju to improve the facilities at the temple. He mentioned that sign boards should be arranged at all possible places so that the devotees could not be confused. The officials concerned were advised to complete the tasks in a time-bound manner.

The EO cautioned the employees to work together in coordination as festivities, like annual Kalyanatsavam and Chandanotsavam to celebrate.

Executive Engineers D Srinivas Raju, B Rambabu and temple assistant executive officer Nakka Anand Kumar and other officials accompanied the EO.