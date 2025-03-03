CM hits out at Kishan for delay in TG projects

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has adopted a new narrative, simultaneously attacking the state BJP while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government. Addressing a public meeting in Wanaparthy, Revanth Reddy made an interesting remark, stating that during his visits to Delhi, he observed that Prime Minister Modi was considerate towards Telangana’s needs and willing to support the state. However, he claimed, Union minister G Kishan Reddy and others were creating obstacles.

Revanth Reddy recounted the challenges he had faced in securing approvals for the Warangal airport project. Now that the project is becoming a reality, he alleged, Kishan Reddy is trying in vain to take credit for the initiative. “He takes credit for positive developments despite not putting in any effort. But for pending issues, he blames me,” the Chief Minister said.

The CM further accused Kishan Reddy of delaying approvals for key projects, including the expansion of the Metro Rail, funding for the Musi Rejuvenation Project, clearances for the Regional Ring Road, and water allocations for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and Kaleshwaram project.

Drawing comparisons, Revanth Reddy pointed out that Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had facilitated Metro services in Tamil Nadu, while her Cabinet colleague Shobha Karandlaje did the same for Bengaluru. “The question is, why did Kishan Reddy fail?” he asked.

The Chief Minister criticized Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, who hold ministerial positions in the Union Cabinet, for their lack of contribution to Telangana’s development over the past 12 years.

Referring to the recent SLBC accident, the CM accused former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) of neglecting the issue for a decade. He also questioned KCR’s silence when Andhra Pradesh lifted water for the Rayalaseema region. “If these projects had been completed, Palamuru residents wouldn’t have been forced to migrate for livelihoods. Even projects like Palamuru Bima, Kalwakurthi, and Nettampadu remained incomplete under KCR’s leadership. Instead of addressing these concerns, KCR invited Jagan Mohan Reddy to Pragati Bhavan and promised to transform Rayalaseema into ‘Ratanala Seema,’” he alleged.

Revanth Reddy also criticized the previous government for weakening self-help groups (SHGs) by failing to provide zero-interest and low-interest loans to women. “We are striving to uplift 65 lakh women’s self-help groups and make them millionaires. However, both BRS and BJP are obstructing our efforts,” he said.

The CM highlighted government’s initiatives to empower women, including encouraging SHGs to generate solar power and compete with major players like Adani and Ambani. “Women’s groups have purchased 1,000 buses and leased them to TSRTC. They have also been awarded school uniform stitching contracts and given the responsibility of running government schools,” he asserted.