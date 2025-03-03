MIMS hosts seminar on new developments in anesthesia

Vizianagaram: The Indian Society for Anestheologists (ISA) Vizianagaram city branch and department of anaesthesiology, Maharaja Institute of Medical Science(MIMS) organised a continuing medical education (CME) programme on Sunday.

The programme focused on neuroanaesthesia, with the participation of 350 delegates from several states. Dr K Venkateswarlu, head of the anaesthesia department, MIMS, said that the seminar is a boon for the post-graduation students who can nurture their knowledge and professional skills by attending such seminars. Experts and anestheologists from across the nation will share their knowledge to the younger doctors,” he said. Indian Society for Anestheologists state president Dr S Srinivasa Rao said that the new innovations and developments happening in this anesthesia field were explained by the senior doctors Rakesh, Meenakshi Sundaram, Vishnu Mahesh and others and seminar is a platform for exploring new methods and knowledge in this sector. Dr P Saroj and Dr B Krishna Chaitanya along with ISA city branch consultants Dr Ch Srikanth, Dr Rama Rao and Dr Durga Prasad coordinated with national and state ISA bodies for this event.