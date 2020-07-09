115 fresh Covid cases registered in Kadapa dist

Kadapa: Spread of Covid-19 has been continuing in Kadapa district as 115 cases were reported across the district which takes total number of cases to 1,690 on Thursday.

According to the latest health bulletin released by Medical & Health department, Kadapa city recorded highest 53, while Pulivendula registers 24, Duvvuru 11, Vempalle 2, LRPalle 2, Mydukuru 4, Porumamilla 3, Badvel 2, and each one case from Vontimitta, R Kodur, Rajampet, Vemula, Ramapuram, Penagaluru, Simhadripuram, Chinnamandem, Khajipet, Chennuru, outside state1 in the district.



The health bulletin said that results were declared for 80, 470 tests against 84,720 cases registered in the district. Results has to be announced in 4,250 cases. Meanwhile according to the official sources as many as 145 patients were discharged from various hospitals till date.