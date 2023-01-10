12 children injured in stray dogs attack

Kurnool: At least a dozen children suffered injuries after a pack of stray dogs attacked them at Pedda Harivanam village in Adoni mandal on Monday. According to sources, a pack of stray dogs attacked the children when they were playing in the streets.

In the unexpected attack, at least a dozen children have suffered injuries. The injured were all taken to the Primary Health Care center where they are all vaccinated.

According to a villager, on several occasions, the issue of stray dogs, was taken to the notice of the gram panchayat officials but no initiatives were taken till date. If the officials would have responded to the representations then this situation wouldn't have repeated, he said. The villagers said that due to the attack of stray dogs, even the elderly people and children feared to go out. He urged the officials concerned to catch the dogs and save them from being attacked.

On the other hand, the civic staff of Kurnool Municipal Corporation, following the orders of Mayor B Y Ramaiah has started catching stray dogs.

The people of ward no 19 have lodged complaints in the office about the problem being faced by the stray dogs.

Responding to the complaints of the people, stray dogs catching team was started in Kurnool Town.